Former Richneck principal to issue statement for first time since teacher was shot

RICHMOND, Va. – For the first time since Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner was shot on February 6, a public statement is expected on behalf of former principal Briana Foster-Newton.

A spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools said there’s a new Richneck principal and that the former principal is still employed by the district.

Pamela J. Branch, an attorney at PJB Law in Richmond, has invited the media to a press conference. News 3 will be livestreaming the conference starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Richneck Assistant Principal Dr. Ebony Parker resigned from her position last week and the Newport News School Board ousted Superintendent Dr. George Parker.

This all stems from when police say a six-year-old student shot Zwerner while she was teaching. Zwerner is now home recovering. In a press conference, her lawyer announced plans to file a lawsuit.

