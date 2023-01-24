Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old to issue statement, new details on incident

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The lawyer for the Newport News first grade teacher shot by her student on Jan. 6 will make her first public statement on Wednesday since the incident.

News 3/Leondra Head Richneck Elementary School in Newport News



Virginia trial lawyer Diane Toscano represents 25-year-old Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner.

Virginia trial lawyer Diane Toscano represents 25-year-old Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner.... by Jon Sham on Scribd

Toscano plans to provide an update on Zwerner Wednesday morning, and says she will share new information about the shooting.

Abby Zwerner/Facebook

We will be at the conference, and will bring it to you LIVE within this article.

Zwerner will not be present for this event, according to an updated release.

Police have stated that tZwerner was in class teaching, when police say a 6-year-old student shot her.

She was critically injured, but continued to show improvement and was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center last week.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Zwerner was a hero that made sure all her students got out of the classroom to safety after she was shot.

The parents of the child accused in this incident issued a statement last week, but this will be the first time we’re hearing from Zwerner’s lawyer.

The statement from the family of the 6-year-old said the firearm the child accessed was secured and that they have “always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children.”

There is no information yet how the child got access to the weapon.

It is unlikely the first grader will face charges due to his age, and no charges have been filed against his parents.

Richneck Elementary School has been closed since the shooting.

The district announced students will return to class Monday, Jan. 30.

There’s an orientation this Wednesday, Jan. 25 to begin the transition back to school.