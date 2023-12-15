Mother of boy who shot Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elem. to be sentenced for felony child neglect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Deja Taylor, the mother of the 6-year-old boy who police say shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abby Zwerner, will be back in court for sentencing today.

Taylor is expected to be sentenced for a state charge of felony child neglect that she pleaded guilty to in August.

When she entered her guilty plea, her attorney told us that the Commonwealth's Attorney agreed to not recommend a sentence longer than six months for Taylor. However, she faces a maximum of five years, and the judge does not have to follow the Commonwealth's Attorney's suggestion.

She's already been sentenced to 21 months in prison and two years of probation on two federal charges: using illegal drugs while possessing a gun, and lying about her drug use when purchasing the gun. She also pleaded guilty to these charges.

The federal and state charges are in connection to the Richneck shooting, which happened earlier this year on Jan. 6. Police say Taylor's son shot Zwerner, his first-grade teacher, during class. Prosecutors say Taylor's gun was used in that shooting.

Zwerner's legal team said she suffered physically and mentally after she was shot in the hand and chest. She's currently suing Newport News school officials.

We will have a crew at today's sentencing. Stay with News 3 for updates.