Mother of boy who shot Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elem. to be sentenced on federal gun charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The mother of the boy who police say shot his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary on Jan. 6 will be in federal court for sentencing Wednesday.

Deja Taylor has pleaded guilty to two federal firearm violations: using a drug while possessing a gun, and lying about her drug use when purchasing the gun.

Federal agents searched her home less than two weeks after the shooting, according to court documents. The documents say agents found marijuana and a box of ammunition in her home, among other items. They also found marijuana when they searched Taylor’s mother’s home, where she was living at the time.

Additionally, on the ATF form she filled out when purchasing the firearm, she falsely said that she was not an unlawful user of marijuana or other controlled substances, documents say.

Since then, prosecutors have asked for a judge to revoke her bond after she tested positive for marijuana and cocaine. Taylor’s legal team argued that despite facing a serious substance abuse problem, she was making progress. The judge allowed her to remain out on bond, stating that he was “appreciative” of Taylor’s efforts to get clean.

Her guilty plea came roughly five months after the shooting in January, in which police say her son, who was 6 years old at the time, shot his teacher Abby Zwerner during class. According to Zwerner’s legal team, she was shot in the hand and chest in her classroom and required four surgeries.

Taylor faces a maximum of 25 years for the two federal firearm charges. She’ll be sentenced on a state child neglect charge — which she also pleaded guilty to — in December.

