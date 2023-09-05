Mom of Richneck Elem. shooter tests positive for drugs; motion filed to revoke bond

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Federal prosecutors filed to revoke bond of the mother of the alleged 6-year-old who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary.

The motion to revoke was file on Sept. 1 after Taylor tested positive for marijuana on July 19 and for marijuana and cocaine on Aug. 25, according to court documents.

On June 12, Taylor pleaded guilty to two federal felony charges: unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during purchase of a firearm, according to court documents. She was released on the conditions that she not violate federal, state, or local law; she refrain from the unlawful use and possession of narcotic or controlled substances; she submit to substance abuse treatment as directs; and she submit to substance abuse testing as directed.

Deja Taylor walking into court

Because Taylor tested positive for drug use, she was in violation of her conditional release, according to court documents.