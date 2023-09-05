Watch Now
News

Actions

Mom of Richneck Elem. shooter tests positive for drugs; motion filed to revoke bond

deja taylor court
Raymond Campos/WTKR
deja taylor court
January 6th Richneck Elementary shooting
Richneck Elementary
Richneck
Richneck Elem. shooting scene
Lawyer of Richneck Elem. teacher shot by 6-year-old student to file lawsuit on her behalf
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 16:19:53-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Federal prosecutors filed to revoke bond of the mother of the alleged 6-year-old who shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary.

The motion to revoke was file on Sept. 1 after Taylor tested positive for marijuana on July 19 and for marijuana and cocaine on Aug. 25, according to court documents.

The scene at Richneck Elementary School Friday afternoon when a teacher was shot by a 6-year-old student

News

TIMELINE: Everything we know about the shooting at Richneck and the aftermath

Heather Eckstine
10:52 AM, Apr 09, 2023

On June 12, Taylor pleaded guilty to two federal felony charges: unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during purchase of a firearm, according to court documents. She was released on the conditions that she not violate federal, state, or local law; she refrain from the unlawful use and possession of narcotic or controlled substances; she submit to substance abuse treatment as directs; and she submit to substance abuse testing as directed.

Deja Taylor walking into court

Because Taylor tested positive for drug use, she was in violation of her conditional release, according to court documents.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV