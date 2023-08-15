Watch Now
Mother of 6-year-old who police say shot Richneck Elem. teacher set to appear in court today for plea hearing

Posted at 7:44 AM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 07:59:40-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Today, the mother of the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in a Newport News classroom in January is appearing in court for a plea hearing.

The boy’s mother, Deja Taylor, is facing two state charges today: felony child neglect and a misdemeanor count of leaving a firearm in a way that could endanger a child.

Taylor was charged about three months after the incident at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, in which police say Taylor’s son shot and injured his first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

She was initially supposed to have a bench trial today, but court records show that she’ll now have a plea hearing instead.

Taylor’s lawyer, James Ellenson, told News 3 in April that it was their hope to work out a plea deal with the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Ellenson also told us that his client has faced intense mental health issues after she had an ectopic pregnancy and miscarriage, which he said played a large factor in the incident at Richneck Elementary. He added that he didn't believe having Taylor serve jail time was "the right answer."

Taylor is also scheduled to appear in court in October to face federal gun and drug charges. She’s already pleaded guilty to the following federal charges: being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

We will have a crew at today’s plea hearing in Newport News. Stay with News 3 for updates.

