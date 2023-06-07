Watch Now
New principal appointed at Richneck Elementary 5 months after teacher shooting

Posted at 1:28 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 13:31:02-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Five months after police say a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School, a new principal has been appointed, a Newport News Public Schools official confirmed Wednesday.

Jacky Barber, who is currently the principal at Sedgefield Elementary School, will take the helm during a turbulent time for Richneck. The school gained national attention on Jan. 6 following the shooting of first grade teacher Abby Zwerner.

Newport News also appointed Rhonda Chambers-Harmon as Richneck's news assistant principal. She is currently the assistant principal at Stoney Run Elementary School.

The appointments were announced Tuesday night at a Newport News School Board meeting.

