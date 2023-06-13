Richneck Elem. teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student resigns from Newport News Public Schools

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Abby Zwerner, the first-grade Richneck Elementary School teacher who police say was shot by her 6-year-old student, has resigned from her job with Newport News Public Schools, according to an NNPS spokesperson.

The spokesperson told News 3 the following: Zwerner informed the Human Resources Department that she was resigning from her position as a teacher for NNPS on March 13. She received an exit letter on May 22, stating that her separation of employment had been processed. Her employment with NNPS ended on June 12 - the last day of her contract.

Zwerner was injured on the job when she was shot by one of her pupils on January 6, according to police. Since then, she’s taken legal action against Newport News Public Schools, and she says her recovery from the incident has been challenging.

We have reached out to Zwerner’s attorney for comment.

This article will be updated accordingly, as this is breaking news.