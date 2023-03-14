Metal detectors now installed in all Newport News middle & high schools

Watch Now
Richneck Elem. reopens with added security after 6-year-old boy shot teacher
Richneck Elem. reopens with added security after 6-year-old boy shot teacher
Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:08:39-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — All Newport News middle and high schools are now equipped with metal detectors, according to Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) spokesperson Michelle Price.

Metal detectors will also be installed in the school system’s elementary and early childhood centers, but that effort has been delayed due to shipping issues, according to Price.

The Newport News Public School Board announced its decision to install metal detectors in the system’s schools about a week after police say Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner was shot by a 6-year-old student.

Following the shooting incident, Richneck Elementary was closed for more than three weeks. Before the school's students were welcomed back, two metal detection systems were installed.

Since the shooting occurred, Richneck Elementary's assistant principal resigned, the Newport News School Board fired the NNPS superintendent, and a lawyer filed a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools on Zwerner's behalf.

