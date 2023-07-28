NNPS students required to use clear backpacks in 2023-2024 school year

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School District is requiring all students to use clear backpacks in the 2023-2024 school year.

The school district posted the update to its website Friday.

The requirement comes after police said a 6-year-old boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6. Zwerner survived the shooting and is now suing the school system for $40 million.

News 3/Leondra Head Richneck Elementary School in Newport News



There was another shooting at Heritage High School in 2021. Student Jacari Marques is serving time in prison for the on-campus shooting that injured two of his classmates. Two employees who worked at the school are also suing the district for nearly $4 million.

News 3 Heritage High School

School division leaders have been working to increase safety measures following the shootings, including adding more school security officers and installing weapons detection systems at all schools.

News Metal detectors now installed in all Newport News middle & high schools Madeline Miller

The notice on the school district's website says the division will be providing clear backpacks to all students in preschool through 12th grade. They'll also get a small, opaque pouch to hold personal items.

The district said individual school principals will announce when the backpacks will be distributed.

"Once students receive their clear backpacks, they will be required to use them every school day," the district said.