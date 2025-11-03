Final push for voter turnout in Newport News ahead of election

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Fifty-two Columbia University students traveled from New York to Newport News this weekend, going door-to-door to encourage voter turnout ahead of Tuesday's elections, including the closely watched attorney general race.

The Columbia University Democrats focused their efforts on personal connections with residents in the final days before the election.

"Getting out and talking to neighbors and say we are people, you are people, we know you want to do something, we feel the same way, let's make it happen," Eira Prakash said.

The group, Columbia University Democrats, traveled from New York.

Organizing Director of the group, Eira Prakash said, "Our goal is to really focus on an election that mattered not just within one state, but nationally. We do this trip every year and we really wanted to go wherever we'd make the most impact," Prakash said.

The students partnered with Swing Left, where Delegate and attorney general candidate Jay Jones addressed volunteers.

"People want leadership and they want people who are going to step up and protect them. That's what this campaign has always been about and that's what we'll continue to talk about through the end of Tuesday until 7 p.m.," Jones said.

Attorney General Jason Miyares' campaign provided a statement regarding election efforts, as he campaigned in Prince George's and Hanover County and Northern Virginia.

In part quote, "This election is no longer about politics but about moral decency. It's a referendum on what Virginians expect from their leaders. Virginians are good and decent people, and they expect their government to act with the same level of decorum, decency and integrity."

As the final hours count down, volunteers are keeping up the energy encouraging neighbors to show up and vote.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.