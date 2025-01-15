A new music festival is coming to Newport News. Here's what to expect.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News is gearing up for its first-ever major music festival, and city leaders are excited about bringing national musical talent to the area.

News 3's Kelsey Jones sat down with Mayor Phillip Jones to discuss the plans, to make this vision a reality within the next 18 months.

“I think it’s going to grow over the years, but I see it as a multi-day festival,” said Mayor Jones, who mentioned that the festival could be either a one-day or three-day festival.

Watch related coverage: Point Break music festival announces line up performances, tickets on sale Friday

Point Break music festival announces line up performances, tickets on sale Friday

When asked about the type of music artists he hopes to attract, Mayor Jones said he is currently in talks with tier-one entertainers, though he did not share specific names.

“I’m not sure what it’s going to look like, but I have a lot of faith in the staff of the city. I’m really excited about what we can bring not only to Newport News but the entire Peninsula,” Jones added.

A possible location for the festival is Victory Landing Park, a scenic waterfront location favored by the mayor and some city council members. To gauge community interest, Kelsey Jones spoke with local residents who were unaware of the festival plans.

Watch related coverage: Why Virginia Beach leaders didn't get much of an update on Something in the Water

Why Virginia Beach didn't get much of an update on Something in the Water music festival

“What kind of music festival?” one person asked, expressing curiosity about the event.

Another resident said, “It would be a good thing to have—we need more activities around this area.” When asked if they would attend, their response was: “Of course!”

City leaders believe that the festival will not only enhance local entertainment options but also boost tourism and support local businesses.

Jones said many Virginia cities receive tourism dollars and sponsorships from the state to host festivals that draw visitors and encourage local spending.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced roughly $800,000 in state grant funds for 81 events and festivals as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Special Events & Festivals Sponsorship Program.

Watch related coverage: Youngkin wants to create committee to oversee all gambling in Virginia

Youngkin wants to create committee to oversee all gambling in Virginia

“I saw all these cities getting state grants for public-private partnerships, and I thought, 'why are we left out?’ It’s because we don’t really have a large event, so let’s make that happen.” Mayor Jones expressed.

Jones emphasized that this festival is not intending to compete with Pharrell’s “Something in the Water” festival, but he hopes this new festival could be just as big.

"This is the whole region coming together. We have an amazing arts and culture scene—let's highlight it," he said.

Watch related coverage: Norfolk, Newport News, Portsmouth awarded $2.4M for port redevelopment

Norfolk, Newport News, Portsmouth awarded $2.4M for port redevelopment

To ensure the festival meets the community’s expectations, Mayor Jones plans to host community forums where families can share their ideas and preferences. While dates for these meetings have yet to be announced, residents are encouraged to stay tuned for updates.

News 3 will provide the latest on the Newport News music festival and other community events.