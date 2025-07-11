Local mother discusses new VA law targeting drug dealers after fentanyl deaths

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A recently-passed Virginia law is targeting drug dealers linked to fentanyl deaths, something a local mother has pushed for.

Lisa Reed was forced to bury her daughter at Peninsula Memorial Park after a fentanyl overdose four years ago.

"We have so many memories of her through pictures that she took. She took a ton of selfies," Lisa said, reflecting back on her daughter.

Now left with pictures and memories of her daughter Kaitlyn, Lisa painfully reflects on how her grandchildren lost their mother too soon.

Kaitlyn battled with depression and PTSD. Kaitlyn was using what she thought was an anti-depressant drug from a drug dealer — however, it was actually fentanyl.

"She had 8x the lethal dose in her system," Lisa added.

A new law that went into effect July 1 allows prosecutors to charge drug dealers with involuntary manslaughter if they sell fentanyl that leads to a fatal overdose.

Lisa is painfully aware of how fentanyl can rip away a child from their family and believes the new law is a good step in the right direction.

"People do need to be held accountable," Lisa expressed.

The new law carries a sentence of 1-10 years. While it comes too late for Lisa she does have one concern.

"If you read the bill it's almost as if the person that gives the fentanyl to somebody else has to know fentanyl was in it. I wonder how many people are going to be charged or found guilty," Lisa said.

Ever since Kaitlyns death, Lisa has been an advocate for fentanyl awareness, and she continues to raise awareness with the One Pill Can Kill program. She encourages everyone to carry an overdose treatment kit.

"Have Narcan in your house, have it in your car. You never know when you might save a life and it might be someone you deeply love," Lisa expressed.