Grocery store aimed at addressing food insecurity celebrates opening in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A grocery store on the Peninsula opened its doors for the first time last Friday.

Semi-It Market is a small grocery store in Newport News. It's also a café with a farm in the back. It brings fresh produce and meat in collaboration with a local Black Chamber of Commerce known as Black BRAND. The organization is working with the store to allow SNAP benefits at the grocery shop.

Cindy Rosa, the owner of Semi-It Market, says she got the idea for the store after seeing a need in her community.

"I wanted a piece of fruit one day, and that's really how it started. I went to go look for some and I couldn't find any. I was like, 'Wait, what's going on?' And I found out this was a food desert," said Rosa.

City leaders also took part in funding the new grocery shop, approving a $10,000 grant.

The market is located at 3401 Chestnut Avenue in Newport News. For more information, click here.