Local woman opens grocery market in Newport News to address food insecurity

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A local woman opened a grocery store called Semi-It Market to bring much-needed relief to a community that has become a food desert.

Inside of Semi-It Market you'll find Cindy Rosa, a local real estate agent who saw a need in her community.

"I wanted a piece of fruit one day, and that's really how it started. I went to go look for some and I couldn't find any. I was like, 'Wait, what's going on?' And I found out this was a food desert," said Rosa, the CEO and founder of Semi-It Market.

The U.S Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a low-income area where many families don't have easy access to a supermarket or large grocery store. The closet supermarket for families living near Chestnut Avenue is nearly four miles away.

"So I said, 'Well you know, why not do something good here?'" said Rosa when discussing her decision to start the market.

Some celebrated the grocery market with smiles and others with relief, knowing they now have access to the resources they need.

"Especially in this neighborhood. It's a food desert, and we're just lacking some things. Cindy bringing this store here is bringing vibrancy into the neighborhood," said Pearl Marlin.

Marlin now has a grocery market that's convenient for her, not only because it's within walking distance, but it makes putting food on the table a bit easier.

"I don't have to go five to 10 minutes out of my way to grab those last-minute vegetables for dinner," Marlin added.

In light of recent rollbacks to food assistance programs, Rosa opened and funded Semi-It Market with her savings account. She even buys all the products herself. One half of the store is a cafe, and the other half is the market where she focuses on produce and some meat products. In the back of the store, she is preparing to make a community garden where she can grow her own produce.

"What I do to cut down costs is, I have organic salad. I buy them as big as I can, and then I break them down so that the cost can be affordable for my neighbors," Rosa added.

"When we think about bringing that fresh produce here, like watermelons, oranges, apples, and potatoes, we're talking about a community now experiencing elevation," said Blair Durham.

Durham leads the Hampton Roads Regional Black Chamber of Commerce. She says people can donate to Black Brand, the chamber's nonprofit organization, to support Semi-It Market.

"It's basically a partnership of everyone coming together to fill the gap that is needed," Rosa expressed.

To fill that gap, city leaders did approve a $10,000 grant to invest in Semi-It Market. They officially open on June 27.

The market is located at 3401 Chestnut Avenue in Newport News. For more information, click here.