Newport News church to provide aid for central Texas families, first responders

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The New Beech Grove Baptist Church is stepping up to assist flood victims in Texas by collecting essential donations, including water, diapers, and more.

Members of the church are rallying to provide relief, demonstrating that even the smallest contributions can make a difference.

“It's very disheartening, it's very sad, it's very traumatic what they're going through,” said Pastor Willard Maxwell of New Beech Grove Baptist Church.

The devastation in Texas is tugging at the heartstrings of communities far and wide. The church is focusing on gathering immediate support for those affected by the disaster as well as for first responders.

“We need water, we need diapers, we need sanitary items for women, we need non-perishable foods, flashlights, new underwear,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell announced this initiative to his congregation on Sunday, with collection efforts beginning on Tuesday. The church aims to send two trucks filled with donations to a church in San Antonio, Texas, on July 29.Maxwell has been in contact with a pastor there who provided insight into the grim reality faced by affected families.

“No donation is too small. Whatever you give is going to add up because more and more people are giving,” he said.

He remains confident that the community will respond in its time of need, just as it has in the past. Additionally, Maxwell shared that the church is working to raise between $8,000 to $10,000 for recovery efforts.

“The community is not just your home, not just your city — it's anywhere that someone needs assistance or help,” Maxwell said.