21-year-old dies in car fire after driving off I-64, crashing into excavator

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 21-year-old driver died late Sunday night after running off I-64 and crashing into an excavator, after which his car caught fire, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened around 11:53 p.m. on I-64 eastbound in Newport News, west of Oyster Point Road, police say.

Police say the driver ran off the road, hit an attenuator, then hit a parked excavator. His car then caught fire and he wasn't able to get out of the car.

The construction area was not active when the crash happened and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, police say.

Police say they're unsure what caused the driver to run off the road. A medical examiner is working to identify him.