Violence tends to spike on 4th of July. Here's how NNPD is keeping the city safe over the holiday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Fourth of July weekend is traditionally a time for families to enjoy fun in the sun, cookouts, and fireworks. However, police say the holiday weekend can also be a violent time.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones went to the Newport News Police Department's headquarters to learn what they're doing to ensure we can all celebrate safely.

NNPD Chief Steve Drew says city leaders have laid out a plan to keep celebrations safe and secure.

"We do have extra officers out that will be in our communities, our neighborhoods," said Chief Drew.

The city's fire and police departments are working hand-in-hand this weekend, especially for events like the Hilton Parade and the Stars in the Sky celebration at Victory Landing Park.

We asked about which service calls police receive the most during Fourth of July weekend, Chief Drew responded, "We do get some calls with alcohol, there may be a few domestics when people get in their feelings if their grill isn't right or if their food is not cooked right on the grill, but those are minor. We will get calls sometimes when people hear fireworks and it sounds like gunfire."

While Chief Drew wants this weekend to be about celebration, not devastation, he says his officers will also be checking social media to plan ahead for any anticipated large-scale activity.

"We'll be monitoring all the way up until 9 o'clock and through the day on Fourth of July," Chief Drew said.

Families tell News 3 they feel at ease knowing their safety comes first.

"Crowds, people get a little crazy with the fireworks, and violence and stuff, and fights. I'm glad they're [cracking] down on safety more this year. Makes me feel a lot safer for me and my family," said Sajada Lewis.

When fireworks go off in the evening, first responders encourage people to be intentional when calling 911. They're also advising people to leave fireworks to the professionals.