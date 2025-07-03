Man charged with murder in connection with March homicide: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a March homicide in Newport News, according to the city's police department.

Police say they have charged Oris Jerome Askew, who was already in custody on other charges, with the murder of 41-year-old Jerrice Wilkerson.

He is facing two counts of assault in commission of a felony in addition to the murder charge, police detailed.

These charges come months after police responded to the call of a person who died in a Newport News home.

Around 3:30 p.m. on March 29, officers went to a home in 1900 block of Marshall Ave. At the scene, police found a woman inside the home, where EMS pronounced her dead. Police ruled her death a homicide, later identifying the woman as Wilkerson.

Police have not shared the cause of death.