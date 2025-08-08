Traffic concerns raised over the Allen Iverson-backed housing proposal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A proposed affordable housing development backed by celebrity Allen Iverson is raising both excitement and concerns among residents.

The project promises new living options but has sparked significant worries about potential traffic congestion in the vicinity.

"It’s going to be a nightmare," local resident Alfredo Hay said. "Before they fixed the highway, it was worse, and now it’s a little bit worse with all the exits from I-64 converging here. With traffic coming in and out of Fort Eustis, adding more vehicles is simply overwhelming."

Community unease was palpable during a recent meeting where residents voiced their concerns about the anticipated influx of vehicles from the 120 housing units.

Hay emphasized the need for proactive measures, stating, "Now they're talking about adding 500 more cars in the area? If they build a complex, we need a traffic light."

The Newport News City Council previously voted 4-3 against the affordable housing proposal earlier this year. Vice Mayor Curtis Bethany, one of the council members who voted against it, highlighted the need for further dialogue surrounding the project.

"I think everyone agreed that there just needed to be more dialogue or emphasis on the process," Bethany said.

Developer Alvin Keels addressed the traffic concerns, noting that any decision regarding traffic lights hinges on assessments conducted by the city after the development is complete.

"The city has to assess traffic flow after this project is built," Keels explained. "If there is a need for a stoplight, it will be addressed at that time; however, traffic lights are out of the developer’s control."

Keels indicated that he and city officials would work together to address the community’s concerns, but he cautioned that this could take several weeks.

As Newport News weighs the balance between development and community impact, the discussions surrounding Iverson's affordable housing proposal continue to unfold. Residents and officials alike remain engaged in the dialogue as they seek feasible solutions for potential traffic issues.