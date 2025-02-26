Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing proposal fails city council vote

The Newport News city council voted 4-3 against
Posted

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A celebrity-backed affordable housing proposal failed to pass the Newport News city council in a 4-3 vote Tuesday night.

Newport News native Allen Iverson threw his support behind this ordinance. The plan proposed to build 120 luxury affordable apartments within the Denbigh neighborhood.

Watch related coverage: Allen Iverson gives toys away at Boys & Girls Club in Newport News

Allen Iverson gives toys away at Boys & Girls Club in Newport News

Before the vote, local residents and even Iverson's mom discussed the logistics of this proposed project.

After failing to pass by a single vote, Mayor Phillip Jones encouraged developers to address concerns regarding timing and traffic.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps for your smart TV & mobile device