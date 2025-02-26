Allen Iverson-backed affordable housing proposal fails city council vote

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A celebrity-backed affordable housing proposal failed to pass the Newport News city council in a 4-3 vote Tuesday night.

Newport News native Allen Iverson threw his support behind this ordinance. The plan proposed to build 120 luxury affordable apartments within the Denbigh neighborhood.

Watch related coverage: Allen Iverson gives toys away at Boys & Girls Club in Newport News

Allen Iverson gives toys away at Boys & Girls Club in Newport News

Before the vote, local residents and even Iverson's mom discussed the logistics of this proposed project.

After failing to pass by a single vote, Mayor Phillip Jones encouraged developers to address concerns regarding timing and traffic.