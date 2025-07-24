Woman dies following shooting on Aqua Vista Drive: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman died following a shooting Wednesday night, according to Newport News police.

Around 9:26 p.m., police responded to the 600 Block of Aqua Vista Drive after receiving a ShotSpotter alert — the call was later upgraded to a shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say there is no suspect information to release at this time.