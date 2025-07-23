Newport News Sheriff pushes for new city jail amid overcrowding, security concerns

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Earlier this month, seven inmates managed to get out of their cells at Newport News City Jail, although sheriff leaders assure they didn't come close to escaping the facility. Now, Sheriff Gabe Morgan is sharing details with News 3 about a proposal to build a new city jail.

Sheriff Morgan expressed the challenges they face with the current facility, stating, "It's a struggle." He has been advocating for a new jail for the past 20 years.

The Newport News City Jail, which is over 50 years old, was once shared with city police and the magistrate's office. Sheriff Morgan explained that it is no longer equipped to handle the demands of a modern correctional center.

"The building is old. It's in constant need of repair—everything from the internal pipes, the AC, the plumbing. You name it, we have more plumbing fixtures than all the city buildings combined in that one building," he detailed.

Recently, a committee that Sheriff Morgan is part of, tasked with advising the city council on public safety measures, recommended plans for a new city jail along with a new courthouse complex. Overcrowding remains a significant concern, as the jail accommodates more inmates than its rated capacity of 300.

"We have approximately 500 in the facility. We have about another 45 at Middle Peninsula, which I've contracted with them to house 40 to 50 inmates to give us some breathing room," Sheriff Morgan said.

He further explained that the closure of Hampton Roads Regional Jail, which held inmates with severe mental health illnesses, has increased their population. Additionally, the attempted jail break earlier this month was due to manipulated cell locks, underscoring the need for upgrades.

"It's a dramatization of the dangers that we face every day because of the age in the facility," Sheriff Morgan emphasized.

City leaders say a new jail facility is being considered as part of the development of the court complex master plan which is expected to launch this fall. They told News 3 that in the past four fiscal years, the city has invested $12.5 million in the capital improvement plan for improvements. In Fiscal Years 2023, 2024, and 2025, $10.5 million worth of improvements were invested to include elevator replacement, HVAC, kitchen replacement, roof repairs, plumbing, repairs, exterior renovation and repairs, medical services suite, and more. In the current Fiscal Year, $2 million is set aside in the CIP for jail locks.

If the proposal to build a new jail is approved by the city council, the first phase will involve discussions on cost.