Gov. Youngkin spotlights Newport News auto shop owner who helped change law

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Regulations on how Virginians can reuse rainwater got the stamp of approval from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Recently, Gov. Youngkin highlighted Tyrone Jarvis, the owner of Go Green Auto Care in Newport News, for his work in helping to change state law, all with the use of rainwater.

Jarvis has faced ups and downs, including a temporary shutdown of his auto shop. Even through life's challenges, he helped craft state legislation that expands access to the sustainable practice of rainwater harvesting.

It simply means capturing rainwater to reuse or redirect, which can range from a small backyard rain barrel to commercial-scale operations.

"This water supplies all of our shop operations, from the bathrooms to our faucets here to mop the floors and also, more importantly, wash our hands, and it's our drinking water source," said Jarvis.

Jarvis says this practice helps prevent water from contributing to flooding or washing pollution into stormwater drains. His passion for rainwater harvesting came from a water leakage in his shop that changed his life.

"We had a $5,000 bill. We had wasted almost over half a million gallons of water, and that was kind of heartbreaking to us," Jarvis added.

It was that moment that sent him on a year-long quest to push for rainwater harvesting. He even bought components to piece together to build his own system.

One day, when rain was on the forecast, Tyrone and his wife set up his system.

The device diverts rain from outdoor gutters into a big indoor tank, then cleans it through several filters using UV and carbon filtration.

For the first time, Gov. Youngkin says rainwater is now a recognized and regulated source of drinking water for homes, schools, farms and businesses across the state.

This historic accomplishment was made possible by Jarvis and others in a work group that helped draft legislation over the past six years.

"For him to understand, grasp and champion this, it's just a gift generations will have," said Jarvis.

He also aims to expand advocacy for rainwater harvesting by creating a local association or establishing another business selling home systems.

While Jarvis is thankful he laid the groundwork to help turn the tide, he still wanted to thank News 3.

"Throughout our journey, you guys have showed up, done some excellent reporting that added to this opportunity and this historic achievement," said Jarvis.