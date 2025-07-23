City leaders aim to transform Newport News-Williamsburg Airport into 'air commerce park'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News city leaders held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss how they plan on using its multimillion-dollar investment in the future of the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

Leaders announced they are investing $4 million from the city's budget to transform the airport into an air commerce park.

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones expressed his enthusiasm on Wednesday, stating, "I'm excited for what this means for Newport News. We have a lot of activity with the shipyard, and much of the shipbuilding is going to be occurring in the southeast. We're going to pivot the airport towards advanced air mobility."

Leaders explained how an air commerce park would allow them to offer services related to cargo logistics, advanced air mobility, and aircraft manufacturing and final assembly.

Leaders also say the air commerce park's capabilities will provide opportunities for economic growth outside of traditional airport offerings, like commercial fights. They cited research showing how the commercial air service industry has been hit with significant changes, including airline consolidation and technological advances.

When asked about whether the funding would support airport staffing, Peninsula Airport Commission Chair Lindsey Carney explained, "We have reduced our staff over the last few years to help extend our resources before seeking outside support. Our budget request includes funding to grant backup staffing, allowing us to be prepared on a personnel level."

In addition to the city's investment, U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-Virginia) secured $6 million in federal funding for the Peninsula Airport Commission to reconstruct existing taxiways.