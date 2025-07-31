Newport News' $1M flood resilience grant: High-risk areas to be assessed

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — To help mitigate flooding-related issues, Newport News has received nearly $1 million in a state grant for flood resilience — I spoke with families in Newmarket who are looking forward to the next steps.

"The other day when it was raining, I saw a lot of flooding. I said, 'Oh my God,'" said Tamikah Ward, who has lived in Newmarket for nearly five years. "In my backyard, you can see the flooding. Even on the sides sometimes there are big puddles."

The funding comes from the Community Flood Preparedness Fund and it aims to allow Newport News to study strategies and create recommendations for 150 homes in low-income, high flood-risk, or otherwise vulnerable neighborhoods across the city.

"This money will go over the next three years just to bring in technical experts to do the evaluations, to produce some kind of report or document for the citizens, along with meeting with citizens to discuss what can be done," said Kathie Angle, chief of civil design engineering.

The funding, which is part of the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, is part of a large state initiative to enhance climate resilience.

"This is specifically to evaluate what citizens need at their property — what we can do inside or outside to make them more flood resilient," Angle added.

City leaders say nearly 4,000 homes in the city sit in a floodplain, and flood insurance is becoming more expensive. The total cost will come out to just over $1 million, with the community fund grant covering roughly $930,000. The city will pay the rest.

Mayor Phillip Jones said in a statement that the grant is a next step in the city's continued efforts to protect its residents from future storms.

“This investment marks a significant step forward in Newport News’ ongoing efforts to protect our residents from the increasing risks of flooding,” Jones said. “We are committed to ensuring that all members of our community, especially those in high-risk areas, have access to the resources and information they need to prepare for and respond to climate challenges.”