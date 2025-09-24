Mary, the tunnel-boring machine, makes final breakthrough for new HRBT tunnels

HAMPTON, Va. — With a loud groan, and cheers and applause from a crowd of onlookers, Mary, the tunnel-boring machine, broke through onto the south island of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel Wednesday afternoon.

“My friends, what a day," Gov. Glenn Youngkin said, offering remarks before the breakthrough.

Youngkin recalled a statement he said was made when the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel was built in the 1950s.

“There was a statement made that, I think, should be made again today," said Youngkin. "That statement was very clear. With the bridge tunnel, we have destroyed distance and conquered time. Destroy distance and conquer time. What a comment, what a statement, and what a reality that the largest highway construction project in Virginia's history is destroying distance and conquering time."

Drilling on final HRBT tunnel on track to finish by end of September

The HRBT Expansion Project, a nearly $4 billion endeavor, has taken about 17 million man-hours as of Wednesday.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the project should serve as a model for others to follow.

“The taxpayers here did a lot of the work. So our role is to supplement and help. But you all took a stand, and you all led yourself on how you wanted to change your community. If people would follow what you’ve done in this community, that’s how you do projects," said Duffy.

The new tunnels will double the number of cars that can drive on the HRBT and are expected to significantly reduce traffic.

“We’re excited. Very excited. It’s going to make a huge difference in commerce and in people’s lives," said Virginia Transportation Secretary Shep Miller.

Mary, the tunnel boring machine, starts work again on the HRBT Expansion Project

While the tunnels are expected to have a positive impact on traffic, they will be tolled, with the rate changing based on demand.

“That toll is necessary to control the use of that express lane. So that toll will continue in perpetuity because the network, portions of it, were built under previous legislation that requires us to ensure that riders on that express lane network will always have a 45-mile-per-hour trip," Virginia Department of Transportation Project Director Ryan Banas explained.

The new tunnels are expected to open by spring 2027.