Man and dog rescued from overturned boat in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man and his dog were rescued after their vessel overturned Monday evening in the channel off Factory Point in Hampton.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an overturned boat. Fire crews found a 38-year-old man and his dog in the water near their capsized 20-foot vessel, which was headed to Dandy Haven.

Both the man and his dog were taken to Wallace’s Marina. The man was evaluated and warmed by paramedics. The man and the dog were not injured.

The overturned vessel has been marked and anchored for recovery by the U.S. Coast Guard. Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue said there were no life jackets on the overturned vessel.

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue wants to reminder boater of the importance of having a float plan before leaving shore. A float plan details a vessel’s description, passenger list, intended route, and expected return time, and can be left with a trusted person or filed using the U.S. Coast Guard mobile app. In an emergency, it gives rescue crews a starting point to locate missing boaters quickly.