Hampton University dean appointed chair of White House award committee

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University Dean Julia Wilson was appointed chair of the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Aldo Beckman Awards Judging Committee for the WHCA annual dinner.

Wilson is the Dean of Hampton University's Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. The WHCA dinner will be on April 25 at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

The award is named after Aldo Beckman, a former award-winning correspondent with the Chicago Tribune and former president of the White House Correspondents' Association.

Competition for the award is open to all journalists who cover the White House on a regular basis or whose reporting is primarily about the presidency. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Jade AbuBakr and Christian Fluellen, two Hampton University journalism students, will attend the dinner with Wilson, where they will receive $12,000 in scholarship awards and showcase their projects.