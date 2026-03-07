One dead after car crash on Fox Hill Road, investigation underway: HPD

HAMPTON, Va. — One person is dead after a single-car crash on Fox Hill Road on Monday, according to the Hampton Police Department.

Around 3:30 a.m., Hampton police arrived at the 1st block of Fox Hill Road on the report of a car crash. Officers say they found the car in a ditch.

The driver got out of the car on his own before officers got to the scene, but the passenger was trapped in the car due to surrounding foliage and her injuries, according to police.

Hampton Fire and Rescue officials got her out of the car and took her to a local hospital. Though her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening at the time, she died of her injuries on Friday, according to Norfolk Medical Examiner's office.

This incident is under investigation, according to Hampton police.