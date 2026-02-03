Child skeletal remains found in Georgia not believed to be Codi Bigsby, Hampton Police say

HAMPTON, Va. — You may have seen rumors circulating on social media that the skeletal remains of a child discovered last fall in Rockdale County, Georgia look similar to that of Codi Bigsby, the 4-year-old Hampton boy killed by his father in 2021 or 2022.

WTKR News 3 reached out to authorities in Georgia and Hampton police to investigate the claims.

Hampton Police told us that "at this time, there is no confirmed connection between that investigation and Codi Bigsby."

Codi Bigsby was reported missing in January 2022, but his remains have to this day not been found. His father Cory Bigsby was convicted of killing him in 2024 and sentenced to 45 years in prison. It was a rare murder conviction, given the lack of proof of Codi's death.

According to CBS Atlanta, Rockdale County deputies discovered the remains of what they believed to be a child, 8 years old or younger, on Nov. 14, 2025. The image to the left is the composite of the boy, and Codi is on the right.

When reported on CBS Atlanta, commenters also took note that Codi Bigsby was no longer listed on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) website.

WTKR News 3 reached out to the NCMEC on Tuesday, and they confirmed that Codi Bigsby's poster has been down from their site since 2023.

"At that time, law enforcement removed him from NCIC as a missing person and per our mandate we can not keep a poster up if the child is not in NCIC," they wrote.