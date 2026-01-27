Car catches fire at Chick-fil-A drive thru, fire officials report no injuries

HAMPTON, Va. — A car caught fire at a Chick-fil-A drive thru on Monday, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

This incident was reported to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue around 6:07 p.m. Once crews arrived at the Chick-fil-A on West Mercury Boulevard, a hatchback was found engulfed in flames. The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue says both occupants were able to safely leave the burning vehicle.

News 3 viewer Kimmie Neals sent the following video of the burning car:

Video of car engulfed in flames at Chick-fil-A drive thru

The fire was put under control around 6:18 p.m., according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.