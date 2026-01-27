Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
15  WX Alerts 48  Closings/Delays
NewsIn Your CommunityHampton

Actions

Car catches fire at Chick-fil-A drive thru, fire officials report no injuries

Car catches fire at Chick-fil-A drive thru, fire officials report no injuries
Posted

HAMPTON, Va. — A car caught fire at a Chick-fil-A drive thru on Monday, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

This incident was reported to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue around 6:07 p.m. Once crews arrived at the Chick-fil-A on West Mercury Boulevard, a hatchback was found engulfed in flames. The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue says both occupants were able to safely leave the burning vehicle.

News 3 viewer Kimmie Neals sent the following video of the burning car:

Video of car engulfed in flames at Chick-fil-A drive thru

The fire was put under control around 6:18 p.m., according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. No injuries were reported. Fire officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

More stories from Hampton

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast