Iverson returns to host annual Holiday Showcase

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Allen Iverson has plenty of memories in the gym at Bethel High School that now bears his name. Fast forward, and he's trying to create some memories for the next generation.

Iverson is back in Hampton this week, hosting his annual Allen Iverson Holiday Showcase. The event has grown a bit, now featuring two days of high school basketball that features 757 talent, but also teams from outside the area.

"It's a beautiful thing, man," Iverson said Monday. "That's what it's about, growth and development. I'm just happy to be a part of it, just give my input and come out here and show my love and support."

"It's a way to say 'thank you' for the people that supported me throughout my journey and still support me."@alleniverson is back at Bethel to host his annual Holiday Showcase. The event is growing, featuring two days of games this year. @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/5Yfdb5ApSw — Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) December 23, 2025

Eight games grace the showcase's schedule this year, with three games added Monday before Tuesday's five contests. The host Bruins are the only squad that will play back-to-back nights.

For Iverson, a chance to sit in his old gym and take in some hoops is a window into the past and his way of giving back is to help fuel the future.

"It's a blessing and it's a way to say thank you for the people that supported me throughout my journey and still support me," Iverson said of the showcase. "To come here and see the same familiar faces and they still have that love for you, it never gets old. The laughter, the stories, reminiscing and everything, it's just a beautiful thing."

Tuesday's action at Bethel tips off at noon.