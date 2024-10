Mary, the tunnel-boring machine, is on the move again!

Thursday, Mary began boring a twin eastbound tunnel in part with the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion Project.

HRBT's bored tunnel is only the third of its kind in the U.S.

This part of the project started at HRBT's North Island 6 months ago.

The project, once complete, will have two new twin tunnels spanning 1.5 miles.