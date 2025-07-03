Roads, airports & train stations expected to be crowded over 4th of July weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Roughly 72 million Americans, 2 million of which are Virginians, are projected to travel at least 50 miles or more for Independence Day Weekend, according to AAA.

During this year's Memorial Day weekend, we saw record numbers of people hitting the road and with Fourth of July on a Friday this year, that means another long weekend.

Out of the millions expected to travel nationwide, around 62 million are expected to travel by car. More drivers on the roads means more incidents. We saw that during the same period in 2024, when AAA responded to more than 700,000 emergency roadside assistance calls across the country.

Ryan Adcock with AAA Tidewater says with more drivers expected to be sitting in the shoulder, it’s important to remember Virginia’s "Slow Down, Move Over" law.

“If you come across any of those first responders there on the side of the road or any... disabled vehicles with their hazards on the side of the road, just make sure we are slowing down and moving over so that we can give them enough space so they can get off the roads quickly and safely,” he said.

Because of the amount of people expected to be on our highways and byways, AAA suggests doing an early morning or late night drive, either before noon or after around 7 p.m. If you’re traveling home on Sunday, the same applies, just with slightly different parameters: Leave before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

To help ease some of those congestion woes, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be lifting traffic shifts and lane closures, as well as suspending highway work zones. That will last from noon on Thursday to noon on Monday.

“Any time there are more vehicles on the road, we are going to be prone to more congestion, more crashes happening, more fender benders, thing like that. So really just making sure that people are packing their patience when they’re on the road,” Adcock told News 3.

It’s not just the roads that will be busy, so will airports and train stations. If you’re flying, the top U.S. destinations for this year are Orlando, Seattle, New York and Fort Lauderdale. Regardless of which airport you are flying in and out of, remember to give yourself extra time to get there.

“I know at Norfolk International, you can reserve your parking ahead of time so that’s not an extra hassle once you get to the airport,” said Adcock.

Even if you’re not traveling, it’s important to remember that we are still a travel destination here in Hampton Roads. So you won’t just have Virginians traveling in this area, but out-of-towners as well. So even if you’re just making a run to the store, staying patient will be critical on the roads.