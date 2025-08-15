Norfolk International Airport closes little-used, historic runway to make room for capital projects

NORFOLK, Va. — A runway with a history dating back more than 80 years was closed Friday to make room for major developments at Norfolk International Airport.

According to the airport's Vice President of Capital Projects, Jeff Bass, the U.S. government built Runway 14/32 in 1943 in support of World War II.

But in recent years, he says it's seen little use — carrying only one percent of the airport's air traffic.

Clearing the runway, which crosses ORF's main 9,000-foot runway, is expected to make room for several projects.

“(There) should be preparations in the coming months that we will put it out on the street for bidding, get a contractor on board and then start to put together scheduling to get on the ground and make those modifications," said Bass.

Most notably to airport visitors, the closure will allow for the straightening of Robin Hood Road as it comes into the airport. Currently, the road weaves around the old runway making for long drive in. It will eventually come to an intersection with Norview Avenue, which serves as the airport's main entrance.

The streamlined traffic configuration is expected to make it easier for the increasing number of vehicles coming into ORF, which just celebrated its busiest month for passengers in its history.

Bass says it will also use the space to further build out cargo operations and to create a de-icing facility.

Currently, several construction projects are in the works at the airport as part of a $1 billion capital improvement effort.