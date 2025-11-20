Norfolk International Airport poised for another record-breaking year

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport (ORF) continues to play a major role in strengthening the Hampton Roads economy, and despite recent nationwide travel challenges, the airport is on track to break its passenger record in 2025 — surpassing its already high 2024 numbers.

According to Old Dominion University’s State of the Region report, Travel and Tourism remain one of the key pillars driving local economic growth. Dr. Bob McNab, chair of the university’s economics department, says the airport’s expanding reach is transforming it into a true regional hub.

“They are bringing money into the region that would not otherwise arrive,” McNab said. “As Norfolk International Airport has expanded its capacity, expanded its flights, now added international flights, you’re starting to see the transformation of a local airport into a regional hub.”

As holiday travel picks up, ORF is preparing for continued growth. Mark Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority, says new routes and additional carriers are helping to fuel the momentum.

Watch previous coverage: Bringing international flights to ORF, Global Entry interviews underway

Bringing international flights to ORF, Global Entry interviews underway

“We are also going to be introducing Kansas City, which we have never had a nonstop to before,” Perryman said.

In recent months, ORF has welcomed JetBlue as its newest airline, announced its first nonstop international route to Cancún, and is now working toward an even bigger milestone: securing a transatlantic flight.

“We’ve been courting the lower-cost carriers, or the non-traditional carriers in Europe,” Perryman explained. “Fly directly from Dublin to here, from Reykjavik to here, or Frankfurt to here."

Perryman says hopefully they can convince some of these lower cost airlines to stop in Norfolk before connecting into the bigger cities like New York and Chicago. They are building a local coalition to make this happen, having chats with the State Legislature, and Hampton Roads Alliance and more.

Beyond expanding destinations, ORF is also improving the traveler experience. Airport traffic patterns are being redesigned to ease congestion, a potential new departure terminal is under consideration, and the rental car center is being expanded from eight to ten agencies. A new rental car center will be built, with that space the agencies are taking up in the parking lot converted back into actual parking spots for travelers.

“About 10% of our traffic is flying in here, renting a car, and driving down to North Carolina and the Outer Banks,” Perryman said.

The airport’s growth isn’t just attracting tourists — it’s supporting businesses throughout the region. Reliable air routes help companies move people and products efficiently, including Eastern Shore fishermen who rely on ORF to ship fresh seafood nationwide.

“They’re now serving Las Vegas, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, because they’ve partnered with Southwest Airlines here at the airport to ship their fresh seafood to these West Coast and other destinations,” Perryman said.

October marked ORF’s sixth consecutive month of record traffic. With new airlines, new routes, and new facilities on the horizon, airport leaders say more milestones may be on the way.