Driver dies following crash inside Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: VSP

A driver died following a crash inside the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Monday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 2:38 a.m., police responded to I-64 eastbound inside the HRBT. Based on initial gatherings, a grey Nissan Altima was disabled after its tire popped inside the tunnel. This led to it being struck by a red Acura, which was driving "at a high rate of speed," according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the Altima was then ejected from their vehicle. They died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police. The driver of the Acura was sent to the hospital to treat their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Virginia State Police.