Police car crashes, flips into guardrail on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, prompting SB lane closures

A police vehicle crashed on the southbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Wednesday afternoon and flipped over the guardrail, prompting a closure of the lanes to traffic.

The vehicle car was seen in photos and video hanging off the side of the bridge-tunnel, where officials said it was near an electrical line. A CBBT police official told News 3 the officer involved in the crash was not seriously injured; there were no other reported injuries.

The CBBT expects the southbound lanes closure to continue for at least an hour.

This is the second incident this year where a crash led to significant damage to the 20-mile bridge-tunnel.

In February, a Perdue tractor trailer hauling chicken products crashed and went over the side into the water.

Aerial footage of Perdue truck that crashed on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

The driver of the Perdue truck, 61-year-old Ronnie Andrews of Robersonville, N.C., was killed

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