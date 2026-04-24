Western Freeway entrance in Portsmouth closed for sound wall work

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The westbound entrance to the Western Freeway from Towne Point Road in Portsmouth is closed as crews replace sound walls between Towne Point Road and College Drive.

This is the first of two ramp closures planned in the area and will last for the next few weeks. The closure is part of a larger project where crews are erecting new sound walls on 264 and replacing them on 164.

A similar sound wall project recently caused The Virginia Department of Transportation to add a stop sign from Frederick Boulevard to 264 westbound. Speaking recently about the 264 project and why a stop sign was used instead of other traffic measures, officials noted space constraints.

"In any construction project we’re trying to balance the safety of our workers with the safety of the traveling public and also minimize the impacts of the traveling public. So in this case we did not have enough room {on I-264} for the taper length to go from the on ramp to the interstate," Chris Wojtowicz with VDOT said.

So in for the I-264 project a stop sign could be added, but for this one, they had to close the ramp completely. Drivers taking the marked detour will be directed to head east on 164 to the intersection with Cedar Lane before turning around and heading west. Alternatively, drivers can take High Street, which runs directly parallel to this portion of the Western Freeway.

For more information on the project, click here.

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