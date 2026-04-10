Great Bridge Bridge returns to normal operating schedule Friday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake drivers should prepare for a return to normal operations at the Great Bridge Bridge beginning Friday morning, according to city officials.

Starting at 6 a.m., the bridge will resume a set opening schedule, lifting on the hour until 7 p.m. Outside of those hours, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., the bridge will open on demand.

While the full impact on traffic remains unclear, drivers traveling along Battlefield Boulevard should expect minor delays once the scheduled openings resume.

The return to a regular schedule signals progress following extensive maintenance work over the past year. According to the City of Chesapeake, the bridge has undergone significant upgrades, including rehabilitation and stabilization of its hydraulic system, as well as the installation of cut-out valves to support future maintenance needs.

Drivers looking for more information on road projects in Chesapeake can find additional details right here.

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