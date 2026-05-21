Colonial Parkway Rehabilitation Project delayed until late fall 2026

YORKTOWN, Va. — The Colonial Parkway Rehabilitation Project in Virginia’s Historic Triangle has encountered another delay, according to new information from the National Park Service.

When News 3 last spoke to project officials in the summer of 2025, they had expressed hopes of completing the rehabilitation work in time for America’s 250th birthday celebrations this summer. However, the expected completion date has now been pushed back to late fall of 2026.

In a statement provided to News 3, the National Park Service cited that weather conditions and the complexity of meeting strict aesthetic standards as the primary reasons for the delay.

Officials say maintaining the parkway’s historical integrity and craftsmanship standards has presented significant challenges throughout construction. According to the agency, some completed portions of the project have required additional work and reconstruction to meet the National Park Service’s expectations for appearance and quality.

Despite the extended timeline, park officials say the additional work is necessary to preserve the scenic beauty and historic character that defines the Colonial Parkway.

The National Park Service has not announced any further changes to the project schedule at this time.

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