National Bike Month rolls into Hampton Roads with community events and safer riding push

NORFOLK, Va. — May 1 marks the start of National Bike Month, and communities across Hampton Roads are gearing up to celebrate with rides, events, and outreach aimed at getting more people on two wheels.

To kick off the month, News 3's Conor Hollingsworth took a ride through Norfolk, alongside Shawn Tasch, an avid cyclist and commuter outreach specialist with GoCommute, a program run through Hampton Roads Transit.

Tasch says National Bike Month is about more than just recreation.

“Bike Month is a way for people to get out, get healthy, learn to ride your bike if you don’t know how, and trade the four wheels in for two wheels,” she explained. She also pointed out one immediate benefit that might appeal to many: saving money on gas.

As more people consider biking as an alternative form of transportation, safety remains a top priority. Tasch encourages riders to be fully prepared before heading out.

“You want to have your helmet, make sure you have proper lighting on your bike, and know all your signals when you’re making left and right turns,” she said. “Be aware of cars in front of and behind you.”

To celebrate the start of National Bike Month, GoCommute is hosting free, public expos in the coming days.

The Norfolk event is scheduled for Thursday, April 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Slover Library, located at 235 E. Plume Street.

A second expo will take place in Newport News on Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Main Street Library, 110 Main Street. The organization is also partnering with the City of Hampton for a bike expo on May 1.

The events will feature local organizations offering information on bike trails, group rides, and other resources for cyclists of all experience levels.

“We have different groups helping us give people information on trails they might want to explore during Bike Month, and groups they can join as well,” Tasch said. Bike to Work Week will run from May 11 through May 17, encouraging commuters to swap their cars for bikes, even if only for part of their daily routine.

On Friday, May 15, members of Hampton Roads Transit and GoCommute will set up at various locations along local bike trails, offering refreshments and encouragement to riders.

“We’ll have snacks to help people stay hydrated while they visit different pit stops,” Tasch added.Additional events are planned throughout May in partnership with the Williamsburg Transit Authority and Suffolk Transit. Below are some of the stops:



Portsmouth: High Street Ferry Dock, 7-9 a.m.

Norfolk: Waterside Ferry Dock, 7-9 a.m.

Norfolk: EVMC/Fort Norfolk Light Rail Station, 7-9 a.m.

Hampton: Hampton Transit Center, 7-9 a.m.

The City of Suffolk will have a lunchtime ride with city employees on May 15.

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