Hampton Roads Transit Receives $10.6 Million to Upgrade Bus Fleet

NORFOLK, Va. — In our area, the early months of the year are typically a busy time for Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), as federal funding begins to arrive. This year is no exception, with the organization securing $10.6 million to improve its bus fleet.

The funding comes through the Federal Transit Administration’s 2025 Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program and will allow HRT to replace 15 aging buses as part of its ongoing fleet renewal efforts. Officials say the investment will help extend the overall life cycle of the fleet while reducing maintenance costs and improving reliability for riders.

“We are grateful for the support of our congressional delegation, which recognizes the need to help us continually refresh our buses to increase efficiencies, reduce maintenance costs, and provide modern amenities for our customers who rely on HRT every day,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of HRT.

For daily riders like Heather Cutrone, the upgrades can’t come soon enough. Cutrone commutes from Virginia Beach to downtown Norfolk five days a week using a combination of bus and light rail services, a routine she has maintained for nearly a decade.

“It’s only once an hour that the bus comes,” she said. “So if we have old buses or anything like that, they’re going to break down, which means that puts me behind by two hours sometimes versus just my normal transit.”

Transit officials say that while maintenance teams work to keep buses running smoothly, older vehicles eventually become less reliable.

“We’ve got superb maintenance here, but after a while buses, like your personal vehicle, may not be worth running once it hits a certain stage,” said Thomas Becher, a spokesperson for HRT. “So these new buses are important to help refresh and keep that fleet updated.”

Federal lawmakers say the funding will have a direct impact on service quality across the region.

“I was proud to support this $10.6 million grant for Hampton Roads Transit,” said U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott. “This funding will help modernize and upgrade the fleet, ensuring our region meets its essential economic needs while providing high-quality transit service to thousands of my constituents.”

In a joint statement, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine added that the investment will help deliver “state-of-the-art buses” that improve reliability and accessibility for passengers.

The new buses are being manufactured by Gillig, a California-based supplier, before being transported across the country to join HRT’s fleet. Becher says the upgrades will result in fewer breakdowns and delays, making public transportation a more dependable option.

The new buses are expected to be in service later this year.

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