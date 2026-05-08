VB Wave Trolley Service Returns to Virginia Beach Oceanfront for 42nd Season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The VB Wave trolley service is set to return to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Sunday, May 10, marking its 42nd year of operation. This season, riders will also see four new trolleys added to the fleet, bringing the total number of vehicles in service to 14.

In a statement, Hampton Roads Transit CEO William Harrell highlighted the benefits of the seasonal transportation service.

“As part of our partnership with the City of Virginia Beach, the VB Wave makes it easy for everyone to visit attractions and explore the Oceanfront and beyond without the hassles of parking or the high cost of gas,” Harrell said. The VB Wave will offer three routes for riders traveling around the Oceanfront and nearby areas.

Route 30 will operate along Atlantic Avenue and extend to 40th Street. Route 31 will transport riders to the aquarium and campgrounds before continuing to Atlantic Avenue and 18th Street. Route 35 will serve as the Bayfront route, taking passengers to Park Avenue, Shore Drive, and Pleasure House Road.

The trolley service continues to be a popular transportation option for both residents and visitors. More than 280,000 passengers rode the VB Wave last summer.

Fares will cost $2 for a one-way trip and $4.50 for an all-day pass. Riders will be able to use the GoMobile App to book tickets before they board using their smartphone.

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