Why VDOT placed a stop sign on the I-264 westbound entrance ramp at Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Drivers traveling southbound on Frederick Boulevard in Portsmouth will encounter an unusual sight when approaching the Interstate 264 westbound entrance ramp: a stop sign.

While stop signs on highway on-ramps are not something drivers usually see, the Virginia Department of Transportation said it is necessary due to ongoing road work.

"It’s not typical, but it’s not unheard of," Chris Wojtowicz with the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

The traffic change is part of a more than $30 million project to install about nine sound walls along I-264 in Portsmouth. Because crews need to be able to work in the highway shoulders, the merge space for vehicles entering the interstate was significantly reduced.

"We did not have enough room for the taper length to go from the on ramp to the interstate to have people move safely onto I-264 westbound," Wojtowicz said. "So rather than close the ramp, we put a stop sign there."

The construction is not limited to Frederick Boulevard.

"This project involves the installation of about nine sound walls to be installed on I-264 eastbound and westbound between Portsmouth Boulevard and Effingham Street," Wojtowicz said.

Wojtowicz said he does not expect too many traffic delays, but there is an expectation for drivers to pay attention and be patient.

"Slow down and be aware that there’s people who are going to be at the stop sign for that on ramp, and give them a little bit of room to safely merge onto the interstate," Wojtowicz said.

Right now, the project is slated to last until 2027. To learn more about the project, click here.

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