More construction, parking rate hike coming to Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — From airlines shifting between concourses to raising parking fees and plans for more construction -- passengers flying out of Norfolk will notice plenty of changes for the second half of the year.

Monday marked the first day that Breeze Airlines moved from Concourse B to Concourse A.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR Signs at Norfolk International Airport tell passengers that their flights are now flying out of Concourse A.

“We’ve been working with Breeze for several months on a plan," Mark Perryman told News 3 of the move.

Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority, says having the airline's domestic and international flights in one concourse will streamline operations. As it stands, Breeze offers the only direct commercial international service from Norfolk; a flight to Cancun.

That flight utilizes the airport's new Customs and Border Patrol facility, which is also in Concourse A.

It's just the latest change affecting travelers flying out of Norfolk, which is in the middle of the $1 billion Transform ORF initiative to bring several new facilities to the airport with expansions and renovations to those already existing.

Perryman says construction crews will continue work on a new entrance and intersection, as well as a new rental car facility, throughout the rest of 2026. A project to consolidate ORF's two security checkpoints into one larger checkpoint in the main lobby is expected to begin in early 2027.

Most construction is expected to be complete by 2029.

In the next month, Perryman says the airport is also expected to begin requesting proposals for an on-site hotel after a previous deal with a developer fell through.

But the proposed location for the hotel has now changed — Instead of being built over ORF's north short-term parking lot, it'll be constructed closer to the entrance off Norview Avenue.

“(We're working with) about 15 acres. That’s where we’re now looking to put the hotel, so we can have a much nicer product," Perryman told News 3. "We’re also gonna look at a secondary product, smaller hotel behind the bird sculpture (at Norview and Azalea Garden Road).”

At the same time, the airport is preparing to increase parking rates starting July 1:



Daily rates will increase from $12 to $14

Hourly rates will increase from $25 to $30 for an entire day.

Perryman says parking fees are a major source of revenue for the airport and are increased to cover increased costs, while bringing ORF in line with other similar airports.

“We are managing that so we can gain more revenue for parking so we can build more parking facilities and we do have a new 900-space surface parking lot that we’ll be starting construction here very shortly, as well," he said.

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