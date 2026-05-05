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Drive Safe Hampton Roads offers $15 Lyft rides for safe travel on Cinco de Mayo

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Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - This Monday, May 16, 2016, file photo shows a smartphone displaying the Lyft app, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
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Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride in an attempt to curb car-related incidents during Cinco de Mayo.

The promotion will give those out celebrating up to $15 in Lyft credit to use. This will run from 5 p.m. on Tuesday through 3 a.m. on Wednesday. Click here to get the 757 Sober Ride promo code.

Here's how it works: Lyft users, new and existing, must be at least 21 to redeem the offer. To get a free or reduced ride, users must enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab under the “Add Lyft Pass” option. With the offer, riders can get up to $15 off their ride.

The ride must be within the Southside or Peninsula Lyft coverage areas.

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