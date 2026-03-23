Department of Rail & Public Transportation seeks public input on future of rail travel across the state

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginians who want to see improvements to rail service now have an opportunity to share their input as the state plans for the future of train travel.

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation is gathering feedback from residents as it develops its 2026 Virginia Statewide Rail Plan. The plan is expected to outline a long-term vision for both passenger and freight rail service across the Commonwealth.

According to DRPT Director Mariia Zimmerman, the plan will help guide how the state prioritizes rail investments in the coming years. It will focus on both short-term goals, covering roughly the next five years, and long-term improvements spanning up to two decades.

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Officials say the plan will play a key role in determining how funding is allocated and how Virginia works with state lawmakers and federal partners to expand and improve rail infrastructure.

As part of the process, residents are being asked to complete a brief survey about their experiences and priorities. The survey asks participants to rank potential improvements to freight and passenger rail, weigh in on whether service should expand or improve existing routes, and identify areas where they would like to see new service.

State officials say early feedback shows strong interest in expanding east-to-west rail travel across Virginia. Currently, much of the rail system is focused on north-to-south routes, including connections between Washington, D.C., Richmond, Norfolk, and parts of North Carolina and Southwest Virginia.

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The survey is open through Friday, March 27, and takes about 10 minutes to complete. Officials encourage anyone interested in the future of rail travel in Virginia to participate.

DRPT will partner with the University of Virginia for a series of public meetings in the coming months to allow riders to give in person feedback.

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