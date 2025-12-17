Amtrak service changes coming to Hampton Roads in 2026

NORFOLK, Va. — Major changes are coming to Amtrak service in Hampton Roads beginning in 2026 as construction ramps up on a massive railroad project near the nation’s capital.

The Long Bridge Project, a multi-billion-dollar infrastructure effort, will double the number of rail tracks crossing the Potomac River, add approximately seven new bridges, and increase capacity for passenger rail by reducing conflicts with freight trains that share the same tracks.

“It’s kind of like remodeling your kitchen when you still need to make three meals a day,” said DJ Stadtler, executive director of the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority. “We can’t shut the whole railroad down for a year while we build new bridges and tracks. We have to keep trains running while we make these improvements.”

Stadtler said the project is critical to making passenger rail more competitive with driving, especially as freight trains, which travel slower and run frequently, limit Amtrak’s ability to maintain faster trip times.

To accommodate construction, Amtrak will adjust service on the Northeast Regional line serving Norfolk and Newport News.

Service Changes Beginning January 12

The early morning train departing at 6:15 a.m.will be canceled. In its place, bus service will be provided. The substitute morning bus will arrive in D.C. at approximately 10:45 a.m., while the evening bus will arrive around 8:45 p.m. The train that comes back to Norfolk around 5 p.m. is also canceled. The 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. train departures will remain unchanged.

In Newport News, the early morning train that typically departs around 5:45 a.m. will now leave significantly earlier at 4:08 a.m. For riders unable to make that schedule, bus service will stop in Newport News at approximately 7:15 a.m.

The reason these changes need to be made is because of construction rules around the nation’s capital. Vibration and noise regulations mean the works will need to be done from around 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Stadtler acknowledged the inconvenience these changes may cause for daily commuters.

“Suddenly you’re asking me to get up an hour earlier to do something I do every day, it’s a major inconvenience, and we understand that,” he said. “We wanted to make the inconvenience as little as possible for everybody.”

To take a look at the changes yourself, here's a link to the Amtrak Website.